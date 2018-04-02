Salina, KS

Royals Drop Third Straight to Open Season

Pat StrathmanApril 2, 2018

Kansas City plated the first run off Detroit starter Francisco Liriano.

The left-hander took over from there.

Liriano cruised to the seventh, held Kansas City to just four hits, and the Detroit Tigers handed the Royals a 6-1 loss in the series opener Monday. With the defeat, KC becomes the only team without a win in the American League.

KC catcher Drew Butera popped up to center in the third, allowing short stop Alcides Escobar to tag and score from third. Detroit matched the run with a RBI single by Miguel Cabrera in the bottom of the third frame.

Kansas City starter Jason Hammel gave up four hits in the first four innings. After recording an out in the fifth, Hammel allowed a single by Leonys Martin. The Tigers made Hammel pay, receiving RBI singles by Nicholas Castellanos and Victor Martinez, propelling the Tigers ahead 4-1. Detroit tagged Hammel for one more score, preventing Hammel from lasting another inning.

Hammel coughed up seven hits, five runs, struck out three and walked three. Detroit’s Liriano went 6 2/3, giving up one run and striking out three.

Game two takes place Tuesday. First pitch is at 12:10 with pregame at 11:30 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Royals Drop Third Straight to Open ...

Kansas City plated the first run off Detroit starter Francisco Liriano. The left-hander took over...

April 2, 2018

