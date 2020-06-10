Salina, KS

Now: 63 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 89 ° | Lo: 54 °

Royals draft left-hander Lacy with No. 4 pick

Royals.comJune 10, 2020

KANSAS CITY — Are the Royals getting the next Blake Snell? The next Al Leiter?

Those are just some of the comparisons to left-hander Asa Lacy, whom the Royals took with the No. 4 pick in the MLB Draft on Wednesday night. Lacy, a 21-year-old out of Texas A&M University, was considered by MLB Pipeline to be the top left-hander in the Draft.

Lacy becomes the highest-drafted player out of Texas A&M — the highest previously was left-hander Jeff Granger, taken by the Royals at No. 5 in 1993.

Most mock drafts had Lacy going at either No. 2 or No. 3. Presumably, the Royals, who many thought might take outfielder Zac Veen, couldn’t pass on Lacy when he fell to them.

The slot bonus money for the No. 4 pick is $6,664,000.

Lacy, who was drafted by the Indians in the 31st round in 2017 but opted to go to college, had a 0.75 ERA as a junior this season and struck out 46 batters in 24 innings.

Scouts have raved about Lacy’s fastball, which has a good downhill plane and can reach the upper 90s. Lacy also possesses a curveball and a hard slider in the low-to-mid 80s. His changeup grades above average.

There has been some belief among scouts that Lacy can even get better once he learns to harness his stuff.

Lacy will join a young crop of impressive Royals pitching prospects that includes Brady Singer (No. 2 per MLB Pipeline), Daniel Lynch (No. 3), Jackson Kowar (No. 4) and Kris Bubic (No. 6).

The Draft continues on Thursday with Rounds 2-5. The MLB Network preview show begins at 3 p.m. CT, with live coverage on MLB Network and ESPN2 beginning at 4 p.m. CT. Go to MLB.com/Draft for complete coverage, including every pick on the Draft Tracker, coverage and analysis from MLB Pipeline’s Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo, the complete order of selection and more. And follow @MLBDraft and @MLBDraftTracker on Twitter.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Royals select versatile Baylor SS Loftin at N...

June 10, 2020 10:09 pm

June Royals Playback Schedule

May 21, 2020 3:10 pm

May Royals Playback Schedule

April 20, 2020 10:42 am

Royals Playback Coming to KSAL

April 2, 2020 9:27 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Royals select versatile Baylor SS L...

KANSAS CITY -- The Royals may have found their next Whit Merrifield. With the No. 32 pick, part o...

June 10, 2020 Comments

Royals draft left-hander Lacy with ...

Sports News

June 10, 2020

Another COVID-19 Case in Saline Cou...

COVID-19 Top News

June 10, 2020

Salvation Army to Distribute Fans

Kansas News

June 10, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salvation Army to Distrib...
June 10, 2020Comments
First Dickinson County CO...
June 10, 2020Comments
Rethinking Swim Lessons
June 10, 2020Comments
Household Hazardous Waste...
June 10, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH