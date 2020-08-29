Salina, KS

Now: 75 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 85 ° | Lo: 60 °

Royals Acquire OF Olivares from Padres for P Rosenthal

Royals ReleaseAugust 29, 2020

KANSAS CITY, MO (August 29, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today have acquired outfielder Edward Olivares and a player to be named from the San Diego Padres in exchange for pitcher Trevor Rosenthal.

Olivares, 24, has played 13 games with the Padres this season, after making his big league debut on July 25. In 127 games with Amarillo (AA) last season, the right-handed hitter batted .283 (138-for-488) with 25 doubles, two triples, 18 homers and 85 runs scored. He swiped 35 bases to finish third in the Texas League, behind Royals’ outfielders Khalil Lee (53) and Nick Heath (50). He also finished 10th in the league in on-base percentage (.349), drawing 43 walks.

Olivares recorded 103 stolen bases in his minor league career, after he was originally signed by the Toronto Blue Jays as an international free agent on July 2, 2014 out of Caracas, Venezuela. He was acquired by the Padres from Toronto on January 6, 2018, with pitcher Jared Carkuff in exchange for third baseman Yangervis Solarte.

Rosenthal, 30, has made 14 appearances with the Royals this season, collecting a team-high seven saves with a 3.29 ERA (5 ER in 13.2 IP), after signing with Kansas City as a minor league free agent this offseason.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Royals use big 7th inning to down White Sox

August 29, 2020 6:56 pm

Royals’ rallying spirit runs out in 9th again

 10:09 am

Royals Acquire IF Lucius Fox From Rays for OF...

August 27, 2020 2:03 pm

Cards cap wild rally with walk-off walk in 9t...

August 26, 2020 11:41 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Royals Acquire OF Olivares from Pad...

KANSAS CITY, MO (August 29, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today have acquired outfielder Edward...

August 29, 2020 Comments

Royals use big 7th inning to down W...

Sports News

August 29, 2020

Central Kansas Outdoors – 8/29

Sports News

August 29, 2020

Salina Artist Showcased at Lindsbor...

Kansas News

August 29, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Artist Showcased a...
August 29, 2020Comments
FHSU Virtual College Rece...
August 29, 2020Comments
Urban Foods Systems Sympo...
August 29, 2020Comments
474 Positive COVID-19 Cas...
August 28, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH