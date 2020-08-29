Royals Acquire OF Olivares from Padres for P Rosenthal

KANSAS CITY, MO (August 29, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today have acquired outfielder Edward Olivares and a player to be named from the San Diego Padres in exchange for pitcher Trevor Rosenthal.

Olivares, 24, has played 13 games with the Padres this season, after making his big league debut on July 25. In 127 games with Amarillo (AA) last season, the right-handed hitter batted .283 (138-for-488) with 25 doubles, two triples, 18 homers and 85 runs scored. He swiped 35 bases to finish third in the Texas League, behind Royals’ outfielders Khalil Lee (53) and Nick Heath (50). He also finished 10th in the league in on-base percentage (.349), drawing 43 walks.

Olivares recorded 103 stolen bases in his minor league career, after he was originally signed by the Toronto Blue Jays as an international free agent on July 2, 2014 out of Caracas, Venezuela. He was acquired by the Padres from Toronto on January 6, 2018, with pitcher Jared Carkuff in exchange for third baseman Yangervis Solarte.

Rosenthal, 30, has made 14 appearances with the Royals this season, collecting a team-high seven saves with a 3.29 ERA (5 ER in 13.2 IP), after signing with Kansas City as a minor league free agent this offseason.