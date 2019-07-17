Rope Trick Cowboy

A four-time world champion trick roper and two-time world champion gun spinner is headed for Abilene. Rider Kiesner and his palomino horse, Lemonade will bring their rip-roaring act to the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo in Abilene July 31-August 3.

The 27-year-old cowboy from Ripley Oklahoma thrills with his rope tricks, spinning guns, and cracking the whip while his beautiful assistant, Bethany Iles, trick rides!

Kiesner brings back the old western arts in his act, doing tricks with his forty and fifty foot ropes: the ocean wave, the Texas skip, the fifty-foot big loop, all works of art with braided and coiled cotton ropes.

Trick roper Rider Kiesner does the Texas Skip, a trick roping stunt. A five-time world champion trick roper, Kiesner will trick rope and spin guns at the 74th annual Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo in Abilene. Photo courtesy Bob Hosker.

He trick ropes in the arena on a specially designed platform on the top of his RAM truck, and on his palomino horse, Lemonade. The saddle he uses is a ninety year old parade saddle, a collectable made by Ted Flowers, with beautiful silver on it.

And, at the end of the performance, after the sun has gone down, Kiesner does his trick roping and whip cracking with the ropes and whips on fire! It’s an impressive scene, with the flames lighting up the sky!

Trick roper Rider Kiesner jumps atop his horse Lemonade as he trick ropes. The Oklahoma cowboy will entertain during each night of the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo in Abilene, Kansas. Photo courtesy Bob Hosker.

Kiesner is a four-time world champion trick roper, a two-time world champion gun spinner, and has performed at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo seven times. He grew up in a family of western artists and cowboys. His dad, Philip, did mounted shooting and his mom, Julie, rode. Rider and his younger brother, Roper, were trick riding and trick roping before they were teens. The four of them worked together, entertaining at rodeos, until the boys struck out on their own. Nine years ago, Rider continued his work as a specialty act while Roper began a saddle bronc riding career.

Kiesner’s career has taken him around the globe. He’s entertained fans in Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Oman, Dubai, Lebanon, France, Canada, Mexico, and across 49 of the fifty states.

He loves the trick riding, trick roping, gun spinning and whip cracking; to him, it’s continuing a tradition. “It’s like keeping a part of the old West alive,” he said. “It’s a lifestyle.”

Kiesner will entertain during each night of the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo in Abilene July 31-August 3. The rodeo starts at 7:30 pm each night.

Tickets are $11 in advance ($8 for children ages four through ten) and $14 at the gate. They can be purchased online at www.CKFF.net and at various local retailers. For more information, visit www.WildBillHickokRodeo.com