The next monthly Lunch & Learn program will be discuss President Franklin Roosevelt’s “Four Freedoms”.

According to the organization, the guest this month is Jeffrey Urbin, Roosevelt Presidential Library Education Specialist, discussing “Roosevelt and the Four Freedoms.” In January 1941, advancing Nazi armies spread hate, fear, death, and destruction across most of Europe and showed no signs of stopping there. In America, before a joint session of Congress, President Franklin Roosevelt offered the weary world a far more optimistic view for the future based upon four fundamental freedoms – freedom of speech and expression, freedom of worship, freedom from want, and freedom from fear. These ‘Four Freedoms’ became the guiding framework that won the war and the foundation for the peace that followed.

Jeffrey Urbin is the Education Specialist and Director of the Pare Lorentz Film Center at the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum in Hyde Park, New York where he is responsible for developing all of the Library’s education offerings ranging from second grade to college and adult learning programs. Urbin joined the National Archives and Records Administration at the Roosevelt Presidential Library in 2001.

The presentation is an online event.

