Rooftop Burglar Caught

A Salina man was placed in a body wrap after scuffling with officers in a house he allegedly broke into.

Police Captain David Villanueva tells KSAL News that on Thursday evening around 5:30pm officers were sent to the 100 block of North 2nd Street after the resident called 911.

Police say the man heard someone on his roof and walked out to find a ladder and 32-year-old Ricardo Adolfo Lopez Garcia entering his house through a vent in the second floor. Officers arrived and wrestled with Lopez Garcia, finally placing him in a body wrap.

He was taken to the hospital for a toxicology test where he was verbally abusive to staff.

He’s now facing numerous charges that could include aggravated burglary, criminal damage to property and interference with law enforcement. Damage to the home’s vent and siding is listed at $2,500.