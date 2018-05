A Salina man who likely fell asleep at the wheel of his 1999 Honda CRV walked away from a weekend crash.

Deputies with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office say 31-year-old Justin Jordan was driving eastbound on K140 Sunday morning near Link Road and apparently fell asleep, ran off the road, hit a sign and rolled once coming to rest on its side.

EMS checked out Jordan at the scene. He then refused further observation at the hospital. Deputies say the vehicle is a total loss.