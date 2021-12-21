Salina, KS

Rollover Crash, One Seriously Injured

KSAL StaffDecember 21, 2021

A Salina man  has suffered significant injuries after a rollover accident Monday night.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the crash happened around 5:30 yesterday. A 2010 Toyota RAV4 was going west on Granville Road and was just past the intersection with N. Ohio St. when it lost control, left the roadway and rolled numerous times.

The driver, 46-year-old Richard Wilson of Salina, was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to the Salina Regional Health Center with reported serious injuries. A passenger, 44-year-old Michelle Peterson of Salina, had some lacerations but refused treatment at the scene.

Sheriff Soldan said an investigation is ongoing in relation to a possible DUI, and they are awaiting results.

Photos Courtesy of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

