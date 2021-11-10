A Salina man was transported to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency that reportedly caused a rollover crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the 63-year-old man was driving eastbound in the 300 block of Cloud when he lost control of a 2010 GMC Yukon, hit a curb and a guy wire on an Evergy power pole before rolling.

Police say a crew from the Salina Fire Department extricated the man from the wreck and transported him to Salina Regional Health Center.

The Yukon had heavy damage and was towed from the scene. The accident occurred near the intersection of Cloud and Quincy around 3pm on Tuesday.