Rolling Hills Zoo Inspires Novel

Rolling Hills Zoo, and Joya the Rhino, are the inspirations behind a new novel.

The zoo invites everyone to join Kansas author Jillian Forsberg on Sunday, November 10th at 2 p.m. for an engaging presentation of her new book, “The Rhino Keeper”, at Rolling Hills Zoo.

With a master’s degree in public history from Wichita State University and a bachelor’s in communication and history from McPherson College, Jillian has drawn from little-known historical events to craft her debut novel, inspired by Rolling Hills Zoo’s greater one-horned rhino, Joya.

During this event, hosted at Rolling Hills Zoo’s Wildlife Museum conference center, Jillian will reveal the true story behind her book and engage with Rolling Hills Zoo’s rhino keepers as they explore the significant differences in rhino care from Clara’s era in the 1740s to today’s practices at an AZA (Association for Zoos & Aquariums) accredited zoo.

Co-hosted by Red Fern Booksellers, this is a free event, and Jillian’s book will be available for purchase. After the presentation, don’t miss the chance to take a tram ride to the rhino barn for an up-close experience with these amazing creatures.

To see the entire zoo and wildlife museum before or after, admission is required.

Reserve your spot today at www.rollinghillszoo.org/news/the-rhino-keeper or check Red Fern Booksellers and Rolling Hills Zoo’s social media pages for more details.