Rodriguez and Gross Selected to Play in KABC All-State Game

Pictured- Bodie Rodriguez (left) and Grayton Gross (right) courtesy of Tanner Colvin

This week, two recent Salina Central graduates will showcase their talents in the annual Kansas Association of Baseball Coaches (KABC) All-State Game, an event featuring the state’s top 50 players. The game brings together athletes nominated by their coaches and recognized with postseason honors for their standout performances during the high school baseball season.

Bodie Rodriguez and Grayton Gross helped lead Salina Central to one of the most successful seasons in program history. The Mustangs won a school-record 26 games, claiming a league championship and earning their second berth in the state tournament in three years.

Individually, Rodriguez and Gross both dazzled as two-way players for the Mustangs and were rewarded with extensive postseason honors.

Gross was named the AVCTL II Player of the Year and earned All-League First Team honors as a pitcher after posting a team-best 0.47 ERA. He allowed just three earned runs over 44.2 innings pitched while recording 68 strikeouts to just 16 walks.

At the plate, Gross was equally impressive, earning First Team All-State recognition as an outfielder. He batted .483 with 42 hits, 33 RBIs and consistently provided pop in the middle of the lineup hitting four home runs.

Rodriguez also earned a long list of accolades. He was named the AVCTL II Co-Pitcher of the Year while receiving All-League Second Team honors as an outfielder. Batting third in the Mustangs’ lineup, he hit .304 with 31 hits and 21 RBIs.

On the mound, Rodriguez was dominant. He earned First Team All-State honors and was named the Class 5A Pitcher of the Year after posting a 0.66 ERA over 53.1 innings pitched. He struck out 74 batters while issuing just 11 walks.

This week won’t be the last opportunity for Rodriguez and Gross to share a dugout either. The longtime teammates are expected to suit up for the Salina Sliders summer collegiate team in July before continuing their baseball careers together at Butler Community College.

The KABC All-State Game will be played Wednesday, June 17th at Wichita State’s Eck Stadium. First pitch is set for noon.