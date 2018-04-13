Salina, KS

Rodeo Queen Ready For Salina Event

Todd PittengerApril 13, 2018

It might be shaping up to be cold outside in Salina this weekend. But it won’t be cold inside Agriculture Hall at the Saline County Livestock and Expo Center.  The Saline County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol and Rescue Squad Annual Rodeo is Friday and Saturday night.

Miss Rodeo Kansas McKhayla Demott will be part of the event. She will be at the rodeo both nights.

 

Along with the rodeo action, there will also by a raffle for a Henry rifle.

Tickets for the rodeo are $7 in advance, $8 at the gate. Children tickets are $4. Kids 5 and under are free.

Advanced Ticket Locations:

  • Vanderbilt’s
  • Orscheln Farm & Home,
  • Cowboy Cleaners
  • C&R Old West Trading Post
  • Rittle’s Western Wear
  • Gypsum Valley Outdoor Sports.

Rodeo stock is provided by JC Rodeo Company.

All proceeds from the money benefit the Saline County Sheriff Office Mounted Patrol and Rescue Squad. The all-volunteer group  participates in search and rescue efforts on land and water. With the use of boats, jet skis, ATVs, horses and other associated equipment for a myriad of rescue situations the Mounted patrol and Rescue Squad are frequently used to locate missing persons as well as fugitives and will assist in natural disaster events.

Members of the mounted patrol are trained in search and rescue, large animal rescue, body and evidence recovery as well as assisting the Saline County Sheriff’s Patrol Division in various activities that may include regular patrol, warrant sweeps, civil process and crime scene security.

The group also participates in ceremonial activities such as parades and fairs as well as providing security at these events.

 

 

