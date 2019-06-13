A Salina man had some of his rodeo equipment stolen out of his unlocked car.

According to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester: The burglary took place sometime between the 11th at 10:00 PM and the 12th at 6:00 PM. Jason Henderson (24) parked his 2002 Nissan Altima in front of his home in the 400 block of Charles. Inside was a large black Nike bag containing: Black and Blue Riding Chaps, Cream and Purple Riding Chaps, a Black and Tan Leather Vest, Metal Spurs, 2 Bull Ropes, 2 Bowers Helmets, and some other miscellaneous items.

The total loss is estimated to be approximately $3,150

There are no suspects at this time.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of the missing equipment; call CrimeStoppers at 825-TIPS (785-825-8477) or text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637).