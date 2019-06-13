Salina, KS

Now: 77 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 81 ° | Lo: 63 °

Rodeo Equipment Stolen

Sarah ReppJune 13, 2019

A Salina man had some of his rodeo equipment stolen out of his unlocked car.

According to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester: The burglary took place sometime between the 11th at 10:00 PM and the 12th at 6:00 PM. Jason Henderson (24) parked his 2002 Nissan Altima in front of his home in the 400 block of Charles. Inside was a large black Nike bag containing: Black and Blue Riding Chaps, Cream and Purple Riding Chaps, a Black and Tan Leather Vest, Metal Spurs, 2 Bull Ropes, 2 Bowers Helmets, and some other miscellaneous items.

The total loss is estimated to be approximately $3,150

There are no suspects at this time.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of the missing equipment; call CrimeStoppers at 825-TIPS (785-825-8477) or text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637).

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Sports News

KWU Football Finalizes Details of 2...

The Kansas Wesleyan football team will open defense of its KCAC Championship on August 31 as the Coy...

June 13, 2019 Comments

AUDIO: Day Two Of Chiefs Mini-camp

Sports News

June 13, 2019

Rovers Will Rave at Festival

Kansas News

June 13, 2019

Falcons Settle for Split with Great...

Sports News

June 13, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Rovers Will Rave at Festi...
June 13, 2019Comments
Rodeo Equipment Stolen
June 13, 2019Comments
Kansas Zoo Closed
June 13, 2019Comments
Free Festival Bus Rides
June 13, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH