Rocking M Media continues to be home for KWU broadcasts in 2020-21

Kansas Wesleyan sports will continue to be covered by Rocking M Media in the Salina area for the 2020-21 academic year.

Officials from Kansas Wesleyan and Rocking M Media recently came together to extend the long-standing agreement to have Rocking M Media serve as the home of Kansas Wesleyan Athletics on the airwaves in Salina.

“We are proud to be the home of Coyote Athletics for the last 16 years, and we are proud to have our company name associated with such a prestigious school, and landmark of the community,” said Bob Protzman, General Manager for Rocking M Media – Salina.

In 2020-21, all Kansas Wesleyan football games, all men’s and women’s basketball conference games, select non-conference basketball games and postseason appearances will be broadcast. The agreement also allows for select baseball and softball games to be broadcast as well as other sporting events in playoff situations.

Games will be broadcast on KSAL-FM, Classic Hits 104.9, in Salina, online at ksal.com.

Pat Strathman will return as the ‘Voice of the Coyotes’ for a fifth season, as the play-by-play voice of KWU Athletics on any game broadcast by Rocking M Media.

“I’m pleased to continue the strong relationship between Rocking M and Kansas Wesleyan, and to continue to work with Pat Strathman, as well as Bob Protzman and the rest of the staff in the Rocking M studios,” said Steve Wilson, KWU Director of Athletics. “Part of being a model NAIA athletics program is to have strong relationships with local media, and the service Rocking M brings to Coyote fans, both near and far, is second-to-none. I am extremely excited to continue this partnership.”

Also returning will be the Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show, but the show will have a new home in 2020-21. The show will begin August 31 and will be held live from The Library Bar and Grill on Santa Fe Avenue in Salina, just blocks from the Kansas Wesleyan campus. The hour-long show will start at 6 p.m. on Mondays and can be heard on KSAL-AM, Sports Radio 1150, in Salina, and online at ksal.com.

The games will also be streamed live on the Rocking M Media websites and the broadcast will be featured on home game live video streams of covered contests on the Coyote Sports Network, powered by Salina Regional Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Clinic, at portal.stretchinternet.com/kwu .

The first sports broadcast of the 2020-21 season will be on September 12 as the KWU Football team opens its season, hosting Friends at the Graves Family Sports Complex.