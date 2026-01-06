Rockin’ the Fe Returnin’

A concert featuring a local rock / Americana band, and a 13-year-old guitar maestro, will benefit Salina’s Stiefel Theater. Rockin’ the Fe is coming up on Friday, February 13th, featuring Sunset Sinners and Emmitt DeWater.

For 12 years the Stiefel has been partnering with Blake Blackim/Sunset Sinners to bring Rockin’ the Fe to Salina – the Stiefel’s annual fundraiser. This annual tradition has grown to a great event many look forward to all year.

Sunset Sinners has a unique sound that seems so familiar yet is totally original. They write & record songs about real life that have meaningful hooks. Sunset Sinners will be performing their hit songs along with tracks from the new album.

Emmitt DeWater is a rising blues rock guitarist and bandleader from Omaha, Nebraska. At just 13 years old, he’s already shared stages and studio sessions with seasoned pros—Orphan Jon & the Abandoned, Kris Lager, Nick Schnebelen, Gabe Stillman, and the Sunset Sinners—earning a reputation well beyond his years for tone, touch, and sheer passion.

Tickets start at $15 are available online and at the box office.