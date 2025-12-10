Rock Throwing Man Arrested

A man’s strange behavior leads to a welfare check and then his arrest on Tuesday afternoon.

Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that a deputy was sent to the area of Cunningham Road and North Street on Tuesday around 3pm to check on 25-year-old Malik Dorsey. Authorites say he was acting strange and walking in the roadway.

He was offered a ride to help but he became belligerent and cussed out the deputy who drove away.

About three hours later a deputy was sent to the 9800 block of East County Club Road after Dorsey allegedly threw rocks at two vehicles as they drove by. He resisted arrest and was taken to the ground by the deputy and the occupants of one of the vehicles that had been damaged. One of the civilians received a cut on the hand.

Dorsey was checked out at the hospital and was then booked into the Saline County Jail on charges that could include, 2 counts of criminal damage to property, interference with law enforcement plus disorderly conduct and battery.