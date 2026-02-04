Robinett, Reves and Glover Celebrated at Central Signing Day

On Wednesday, three Salina Central student-athletes signed letters of intent to continue both their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level.

The ceremony began with Allison Robinett (pictured above with her family) signing her letter to attend the University of Nebraska Kearney and continue her track and field career. Last season, Robinett qualified for state in three different throwing events, shot put, discus, and javelin- an impressive and rare feat.

Salina Central track and field coaches Mike Kilgore and Tony Chesney praised Robinett’s work ethic, positive spirit and wished her the best of luck at the next level.

“It’s her work ethic and her enjoyment of the hard work that makes her so special,” Chesney said. “The smile that she has on her face when she’s doing it is infectious, and it’s definitely been great for the culture and the state of our program.”

Julian Glover was next, as he signed his letter to attend Southeast Community College in Nebraska, where he’ll continue his wrestling career. Earlier this year, Glover reached 100 career wins on the mat and now aims for his first career state title after finishing 5th in his weight class as a sophomore and 2nd as a junior.

Salina Central wrestling coach Dalton Peters spoke on what makes Glover a unique wrestler and a joy to coach.

“I’m excited to see him excel at the next level,” Peters said. “He’s a joy to be around, he’s always happy… our staff loves him, his teammates love him and we’re wishing him well at the next level.”

Finally, Cooper Reves signed with the University of Northern Iowa, where he’ll continue his wrestling career. His career with the Mustangs has been a storied one. Reves has won back-to-back state championships in Class 5A and will look for a historic third later this winter.

Coach Peters returned to praise Reves’ natural ability and leadership on the mat, along with his genuine spirit.

“Our staff talks about how great it is to have a leader on our team like [Cooper],” Peters shared. “Someone who is always positive, and somebody who is willing to help other wrestlers in the room.”

Peters then went into detail about what separates Glover and Reves from their opponents on the mat.

“Their motion on their feet, the way they move their move their hands and just their pure athleticism.”