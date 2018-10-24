Robbery Thwarted

A would-be robber is confronted by a clerk at a Salina video store and runs away.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that just before 11pm Tuesday, a black male walked into Family Video, 2018 S. 9th and showed the clerk a combat style knife and demanded cash from the register.

Police say the male clerk then came around the counter and confronted the suspect and forced him out of the store.

The suspect, described as a black male with a gray scruffy beard ran away from the building heading northeast.

Authorities say no money was taken during the attempted armed robbery.