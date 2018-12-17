Rob Riggle Tickets Now Available to Public

Tickets are now available to the general public to see Rob Riggle speak at the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet and Membership Meeting.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, February 12, 2019, featuring Rob Riggle, actor, comedian, writer, producer and director, and retired Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel.

Cost of dinner tickets are $60 per person for Chamber members and $85 per person for the general public.

“We have had a tremendous response to the banquet thus far,” stated Mark Ritter, Chamber Chairman. “Over 400 dinner tickets have already been sold. Members are excited about having Rob Riggle as our speaker. Rob’s military career, combined with his success in the entertainment industry, appeal to a broad audience. It’s going to be a great night.”

A networking reception will be held from 5-6:15pm in Heritage Hall of the Events Center.

The banquet will begin at 6:30pm with a plated dinner on the floor of the arena.

The program will begin at approximately 7:00pm with remarks by the outgoing Chamber Chairman Mark Ritter and incoming Chamber Chairman Joyce Volk, and the address by Rob Riggle.

To order dinner tickets, persons can call the Chamber at 827-9301 ext.123, email Sandy Cole, [email protected], or stop by the Chamber office, 120 W. Ash.

The chamber has a history of bringing big name speakers for their annual banquet and membership meeting. Last year Kasnas City Royal’s General Manager Dayron Moore spoke. Other speakers have included 2016 Republican Presidential Nomination Candidate Carly Fiorina, Emmy-Award winning journalist John Stossel, cancer surviving hall of fame figure skater Scott Hamilton, presidential candidate and former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw, former Alaska Governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, Former President George Bush, Former British Prime Minister John Major, sports journalist Bob Costas, and Major League Baseball hall of famer Cal Ripken Jr., among others.