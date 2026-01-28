Roadside Service Calls Surge

AAA emergency roadside service demand in Kansas surged 256% as last weekend’s powerful winter storm swept across the state, grinding travel to a halt and stranding motorists.

According to the agency, the most common reasons for emergency roadside service calls during this storm have been:

Dead batteries, jump starts and battery replacements

General engine problems and non-starts requiring a tow

Extractions, e.g. pulling vehicles from a ditch or shoulder after a slide off

Flat tires and other tire problems

“What began with 160 calls for help on Saturday escalated to 215 on Sunday, before skyrocketing to 570 calls on Monday, one of the busiest single days AAA Kansas has seen in recent years, as drivers returned to work,” said AAA Kansas public affairs manager Shawn Steward. “Our service techs take pride in helping motorists through tough and sometimes dangerous situations—it’s what our members count on us for.”

Tuesday’s calls were on pace with the volume experienced on Monday.

“Many of the vehicle problems seen during this arctic blast are a good reminder of the importance of regular vehicle maintenance, especially prior to extreme weather like we see in winter,” Steward said. “Old or weak batteries will have a difficult time starting a vehicle in freezing or sub-zero temperatures; have your battery charge tested. Tires gradually lose air pressure in cold temperatures and don’t offer good traction if the tread is low. Fluids such as fresh oil, antifreeze and winter blend wiper fluid are also important to check and refresh in winter.”

Additionally, driving slowly and appropriately for the weather conditions can avoid crashes and slide-offs.

Winter storms also shed light on the importance of assembling and carrying a winter emergency kit in your vehicle, so you are prepared if you become stranded or involved in a crash on wintry roads.

AAA recommends that a winter emergency kit include:

Abrasive material (sand, snow melt products, cat litter) or traction mats

Snow shovel (folding shovels are available)

Flashlight with extra batteries

De-icer

Ice scraper with brush

Jumper cables or portable battery jump starter

Extra warm clothing (gloves, hats, scarves), and blankets

Reflective vest

Warning devices (flares or reflective triangles)

Drinking water and non-perishable snacks for both human and pet passengers

If traveling with an infant, be sure to pack extra food and supplies

First-aid kit

Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench, duct tape)

Mobile phone (and charger) pre-programmed with rescue apps and important phone numbers including family and emergency services

Cloth/paper towels

Photo via AAA Kansas