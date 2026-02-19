Road Trip to Catch Salvy’s Smile

It’s an 1,100-mile road trip to catch Salvy and the ‘Boys of Summer’ at Spring Training for a bus load of Royals’ baseball fans from Salina.

Wheels will be rolling westward this weekend as Meridian Media’s Promotions Director/co-host of the Y-Wake Up Show, Hannah Holt heads to Surprise, Arizona to get a close-up view of the team as they prepare for the 2026 MLB season.

Holt says being close to the action – and Royals’ next of kin is just part of the experience.

Holt added part of the fun that’s planned for the group of 15 she is hosting will include a train trip to the Grand Canyon before returning to Salina.

Photos and graphic courtesy Royals FB page