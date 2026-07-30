Road to Close For Deep Crack Repair

A portion of a Salina road will close Friday for deep crack repair.

According to the City, Beginning Friday, July 31, the City of Salina Public Works Department will be repairing deep cracks in the pavement on Joanie Lane between Rittgers Lane and Caywood Drive. This section of Joanie Lane will be closed to thru traffic during this time.

Residents should enter the construction area with caution, as sections of the roadway may be uneven as repairs take place.

Weather permitting, repairs are expected to be completed within a week.