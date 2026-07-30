County to Discuss Home Health Services

The Saline County Commission will continue its discussion regarding the future of Home Health services during its regular meeting on Tuesday, August 11.

According to the County, Health Department Director Jason Tiller will present information on the current state of the Home Health program, the challenges it faces, and options for how the County could proceed. A final decision on Home Health has not been made, but the service been a topic during the budget process.

The discussion is part of the Commission’s ongoing evaluation of how Saline County can best serve its citizens while ensuring county resources are used responsibly and sustainably. No matter the outcome, the County’s goal remains the same: providing quality services to residents in the most effective way possible.

County Administrator Matt Stiles said the Commission wants the conversation to occur openly and with meaningful public participation.

“Trust is the currency of public service; public input is a core part of that,” Stiles said. “Home Health is a unique and complicated service that requires significant county investment. Nothing final has been decided but the options range from continuing the status quo to winding the service down completely. We recognize that this issue is important to patients, caregivers, employees, and our community in general. We want anyone interested to have the opportunity to share their point of view.”

Members of the public are encouraged to attend the meeting and share their perspectives during that portion of the agenda. The Commission welcomes respectful feedback from anyone with an interest in the future of Home Health services at Saline County Health Department. Commissioners can also be reached through the county’s website, salinecountyks.gov.

The August 11 meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m.in the Commission Chambers at the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street, Salina.

Anyone unable to attend in person may also watch the meeting through the County’s regular livestream and archived video platforms. Links to all agendas, documents, and access to the video platforms can be found on the county’s website.