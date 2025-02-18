Road Crews Hard at Work

With another winter storm City of Salina crews are at work.

According to the City, crews started pretreating roads Monday. At around 1 am Tuesday they were called in to start plowing operations.

Crews started plowing/salting high capacity and collector roadways roads, making 2 complete passes. Drivers went back to refuel and inspect/repair trucks and plows to ensure equipment was ready for day crew to begin at 8 am, after their shift exchange meeting.

Day crew is underway working on residential roadways as the next round of snowfall arrives, then return to the high capacity roadways (aka “arterials”) as needed. Crews replaced 5 blades on plows throughout the night.

Crews are currently operating 24 hours per day to ensure roadways are safe and passable for the community.

The public is asked to allow ample space when approaching city trucks from behind, as the equipment will be distributing salt to the roadway, as well as plowing. Driving too closely to equipment could present additional challenges and safety concerns for operators and other motorists.