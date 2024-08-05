Road Bowling to Benefit KW Students

Teams are forming to ‘Bowl The Rock in Salina’ – and help stock KWU’s new hygiene pantry for students.

Jerry Lonergan joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at the first-ever Irish Road Bowling event. The unique and exciting competition will take place at Indian Rock Park on September 7th.

Lonergan says the origins of Irish Road Bowling trace back to the 1600s, when Irish rebels used to steal cannonballs from British forts and, unable to carry them away, would roll them down the streets. This practice eventually evolved into a competitive sport.

Lonergan adds the Indian Rock course will supply plenty of challenges for teams to roll up and down the hill.

The road course, approximately three-quarters of a mile long, will start near the lower-level shelter on the park’s north side facing Gypsum Avenue. Due to Indian Rock Park’s unique layout, which lacks a complete circuit of roads, the course will include a section of trail path, adding a distinct feature to Salina’s event.

The inaugural Salina Irish Road Bowl will begin at 9:15 a.m. on September 7th. Teams of four can register on the Salina Irish Road Bowling website www.salinairishrb.com. for a $100 entry fee. The event will accommodate up to 15 teams.