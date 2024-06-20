Rizzo Named Next Solomon Football Coach

Solomon High School will have a new Head Football Coach this fall. Athletics Director Kyler Stein tells KSAL that Devin Rizzo has been tabbed to lead the Gorillas in 2024.

Rizzo replaces Andrew Capsey who led Solomon for one season, amassing a 2-7 record in 2023. Rizzo has served as an assistant coach for the Gorillas over the last several seasons, working under both Capsey and the previous Head Coach in Mike Kilgore.

Rizzo, a Kansas Wesleyan alum, played for the Coyotes under former Head Coach Matt Drinkall, helping the Coyotes return to national prominence in the NAIA during his time on campus.

The Gorillas will begin the 2024 season on the road at Rural Vista on September 6th, and will play their first home game during week two against Wakefield.

Stay tuned for more information on this story from KSAL.