River Stop

Representatives from the Kansas Water Office, the Division of Water Resources, the Kansas Geological Survey and state legislators paid a visit to the banks of the Smoky Hill River near downtown Salina on Wednesday.

The bus tour with 42 representatives from around the state got a front row view of the vision of what designers of the Smoky Hill River Renewal Project say – will boast walking trails, outdoor lighting, a waterfall feature plus step pools with kayak and canoe chutes.

Utilities Director for the City of Salina Martha Tasker met the group near the Iron Street Bridge during the lunch hour to lay out the plans and answers questions.

While in Salina, the group also made stops at The Land Institute and GeoProbe Systems.

Susan Stover with the Kansas Geological Survey tells KSAL News that she is very impressed with the progress being made in and around Salina. “In addition to seeing this river renewal project, Representative Randall Hardy also gave us an update on the Streetscape.”

In May 2016, voters approved a sales tax increase from 8.40% to 8.75% that will be in place over 20 years. A portion of these sales tax funds will be used for Smoky Hill River Renewal projects and will allow restoration efforts to move forward.

For information pertaining to the Smoky Hill River Renewal Project, visit salina-ks.gov/riverrenewal <http://salina-ks.gov/riverrenewal>. Specific questions regarding the project should be directed to Martha Tasker, City of Salina Utilities Director, by emailing [email protected] or calling (785)309-5725.