River Station Equipment Stolen

KSAL StaffOctober 1, 2018

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of some high-tech gadgets stolen from a small river gauge station that is operated by the U.S. Geological Survey Center.

Deputies say sometime between 10:45pm and 11pm Thursday, someone forced entry into a small shed near the Smoky Hill River Bridge in the 1500 block of N. Niles Road and stole a transmitter and battery, solar regulator, rain gauge and antenna.

The equipment is used to measure and document the water flow on the river and rainfall at that location.

Loss and damage is listed at $8,000.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

