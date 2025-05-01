River Festival Wristband Sales Begin

Tis’ the season. Smoky Hill River Festival wristband sales officially begin Thursday morning.

2025 will be the 49th year of the annual celebration of the arts in Salina. This year’s epic arts party this year’s epic arts party is June 12th-15th in Oakdale Park.

Admission to the River Festival is by weekend wristband, $15 in advance, or $20 at the gate. Children 11 and younger are free.

Advance wristband sales begin Thursday, May 1st, and run until Tuesday, June 10th at the close of business or 12 midnight at each location. Wristbands are available in many local locations and regional cities. See a list of all local or regional wristband retailers at: https://www.riverfestival.com/participating-retailers/

Daily wristbands will be available at the gate for a cost of $10.

The popular Festival Medallion Quest will kick off at 4 pm on Wednesday, May 21st, on the front steps of the Smoky Hill Museum, where the first clue for the $3,000 prize package will be unveiled. Twice daily, clues will be released at 7:30 am and 4:30 pm until the Medallion is found.

Festival gates will open at 4 pm on Thursday, June 12, with 35 food booths, an art patron party, and the 40th Festival Jam produced by S.M. Hanson Music will start at 5:45 with a special guest who has been invited to perform.

General Festival hours are Thursday, June 12, from 4 pm to 10 pm, Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm, and Sunday, June 15, from 10 am to 5 pm.