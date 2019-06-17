Salina, KS

River Festival Was “Like None Other”

Todd PittengerJune 17, 2019

It was “Like None Other”. The 43rd edition of the Smoky Hill River Festival wrapped up Sunday evening in Oakdale Park.

It was another successful weekend for everyone involved.

Over 100 performers and 130 artists made their way to Salina and brought lots of entertainment to festival goers.

Though there was overnight rain a couple of days, weather conditions stayed dry during festival hours all weekend.

Salina Arts and Humanities Executive Director Brad Anderson and his staff were tabulating unofficial numbers Sunday night. Anderson told KSAL News a total of 63,118 people passed through the gates during the festival. That includes 12,813 for Thursday night’s Festival Jam, 21,134 on Friday, 22,501 on Saturday, and 6,670 on Sunday.

Planning for the 2020 Smoky Hill River Festival has already started. It is scheduled June 11th through June 14th.

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

