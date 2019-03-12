Salina, KS

River Festival Announces Headliners

KSAL StaffMarch 12, 2019

The headliner acts for the Smoky Hill River Festival have been announced.

According to Salina Arts and Humanities they are:

  • Lost Wax, a Kansas City dance and party band with strong vocal and instrumental talent, known for its musical mash-ups that keep audiences moving to six decades of pop, rock, hip hop and R&B. Friday, June 14, 8:30 p.m. http://lostwaxkc.com/
  • Larkin Poe, Nashville-based singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist sisters who have created their own brand of roots rock ‘n’ roll: gritty, soulful and flavored by their Southern heritage. Rebecca and Megan Lovell are descendants of the artist and poet Edgar Allen Poe. Saturday, June 15, 8:30 p.m. http://larkinpoe.com
  • Joe’s Pet Project, hometown favorites famous for their live shows featuring diverse originals and eclectic covers. Members Nathan Tysen, Ryan McCall, John Hobson, Jason Hammond and Lance Gilchrist are known and loved by many. The group will close the Festival, playing a special set on Sunday June 16 at 3:30 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/joespetproject

Among other featured Festival bands are Dustin Arbuckle & the Damnations – a Wichita-based act with a strong American Roots repertoire with four sets on Eric Stein Stage and Stage II, Saturday and Sunday, June 15-16. www.dustinarbuckledamnations.com

The 2019 Smoky Hill River Festival is June 13th -16th.

