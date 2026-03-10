River Bank Repair

Some of the banks along the Smoky Hill River could require a remake or construction of retaining walls near Bill Burke Park.

Salina City Manager Jacob Wood joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at a range of topics around the city, including a plan to restore some of the banks that were washed away with last summer’s rain.

Wood says the banks and a concrete intake will both likely require some work. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/Wood-bank-repair.mp3

Heavy rainfall last June, July and September led to a high volume of water and created a massive log jam near Bill Burke Park, prompting a months long effort to remove it.

No timeline has been announced for the river bank project to begin.