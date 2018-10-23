Ring Stolen

Salina Police are investigating the theft of a diamond ring from a home in the 400 block of S. Delaware.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 65-year-old man contacted authorities after searching for weeks around his house for a collector’s glass car in which he kept a silver, diamond ring tucked inside.

The man thought he had misplaced the items but contacted police after looking for the valuable for over a month.

Loss is listed at $2,700.

Police do have a possible suspect in mind.