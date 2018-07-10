Rifle Stolen in Broad Daylight

Salina Police are looking for a subject who ran out of a sporting goods store with a stolen rifle.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that just after 3pm on Monday afternoon an employee at Cleve’s Marine and Sporting Goods located at 136 S. Broadway heard the front door close and assumed it was a staff member coming in and out.

Moments later he discovered a Mauser, model Argentino 1891, 7.65mm missing from the store.

Police are reviewing video of the subject who is shown running across S. Broadway with the rifle that is valued at $675.