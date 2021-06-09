Salina, KS

Rifle Stolen from Salina Home

KSAL StaffJune 9, 2021

Police are investigating the theft of a rifle from a Salina apartment.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 19-year-old woman contacted authorities after realizing her Smith & Wesson MP-15 rifle had been stolen from her apartment in the 500 block of E. Cloud. Police say sometime between May 1 and May 29, someone entered the home and stole the gun which is valued at $800.

There is no sign of forced entry.

The woman told officers she had been in the process of moving to a new home and did not realize the rifle was missing.

Rifle Stolen from Salina Home

