Rifle Stolen from Salina Home

Police are investigating the theft of a rifle from a Salina apartment.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 19-year-old woman contacted authorities after realizing her Smith & Wesson MP-15 rifle had been stolen from her apartment in the 500 block of E. Cloud. Police say sometime between May 1 and May 29, someone entered the home and stole the gun which is valued at $800.

There is no sign of forced entry.

The woman told officers she had been in the process of moving to a new home and did not realize the rifle was missing.