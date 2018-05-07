Salina, KS

Riders Treated for Road Rash

KSAL StaffMay 7, 2018
Saline County Sheriff truck

An injury accident sends a man and woman to the hospital after the motorcycle they were on side swiped a car on Interstate-70.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that David Drake, 54 of Emporia and his passenger, Tracy Smith, 49 of Lawrence were both transported to Salina Regional Health Center Saturday evening after a crash on I-70 near the cloverleaf at I-135.

Deputies say Drake noticed a semi truck merging into the westbound lane and he then attempted to slide over into the passing lane.

Officers say his 2017 Harley Davidson Electra Glide then struck a 2005 Mazda 323 that was already traveling in the passing lane.

Drake and Smith had minor cuts and road rash. No one in the Mazda was injured.

The accident occurred around 6:05pm Saturday.

