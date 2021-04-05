Salina, KS

Now: 75 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 82 ° | Lo: 60 °

Rider Hurt in Motorcycle Crash

KSAL StaffApril 5, 2021

A Salina man was transported to the hospital after a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, 65-year-old William Gibbons was riding a 1983 Honda Goldwing motorcycle westbound on K-140 Highway when he experienced a flat, front tire on the bike.

He told deputies he was able slow down but then laid the bike down and was hurt.

Gibbons was wearing a helmet but suffered road rash and possible broken ribs in the accident as well. The crash happened around 4:48pm on K-140 near Brookville.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Rider Hurt in Motorcycle Crash

A Salina man was transported to the hospital after a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon. Accordi...

April 5, 2021 Comments

Sager Set to Retire as AD at SES, C...

Sports News

April 5, 2021

Drowsy Driver Injured

Kansas News

April 5, 2021

2 Injured When Motorcycle Avoids Cr...

Kansas News

April 5, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Rider Hurt in Motorcycle ...
April 5, 2021Comments
Drowsy Driver Injured
April 5, 2021Comments
2 Injured When Motorcycle...
April 5, 2021Comments
Dune Buggy Stolen From Au...
April 5, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices