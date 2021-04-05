Rider Hurt in Motorcycle Crash

A Salina man was transported to the hospital after a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, 65-year-old William Gibbons was riding a 1983 Honda Goldwing motorcycle westbound on K-140 Highway when he experienced a flat, front tire on the bike.

He told deputies he was able slow down but then laid the bike down and was hurt.

Gibbons was wearing a helmet but suffered road rash and possible broken ribs in the accident as well. The crash happened around 4:48pm on K-140 near Brookville.