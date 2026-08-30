Rider Hit by Vehicle After Crashing

A motorcycle rider was critically injured after crashing, and then being struck by a vehicle.

According to the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called late Friday afternoon to the injury crash on North Hesston Road, northwest of Hesston.



According to the agency, a rider lost control of their motorcycle. The rider was subsequently struck by another vehicle.

The rider is was transported by helicopter to a Wichita hospital in critical condition.

The crash happened on North Hesston Road, northwest of Hesston.



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Photo via Harvey County Sheriff’s Office