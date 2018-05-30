Reward Raised to $2K in Horse Shooting

The owners of a traveling petting zoo are again increasing a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons who shot and killed a miniature horse on their property near Assaria in late March.

Ronda and Randy Russell are now offering $2,000 for information on who shot and killed their miniature horse named “Misty.”

Saline Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that Ronda and Randy Russell discovered “Misty” had been shot once in the cheek and once in the neck sometime between March 30 and March 31 on their land in the 4200 block of East K-4 Highway.

Deputies say the couple has 14 horses on their ranch and the pasture is close to the road. Sheriff Soldan says the shots could have been fired from the highway.

The couple who owns “A Little Hors’n Around Petting Zoo”, tells KSAL News that they are now offering $2,000 reward to encourage someone to come forward with information to help investigators make an arrest.

Ronda says she wants other livestock owners to be on the lookout, “I want to prevent this from happening to other people’s pets and livestock, or my own,” she said.