Reward Offered in Missing Woman Case

A reward has been offered in the case of a woman who went missing in Riley County. Family and friends have been looking for 30-year-old Ashley Meiss, who has been missing from Ogden since Saturday, May 19th.

Kansas Missing and Unsolved tells KSAL News that Meiss went for a run at about 6:15 that evening and has not been seen since. She left all of her personal belongings behind,

The family is offering a $5,000 reward in the case.

Anyone with information on Ashley Meiss’s disappearance, or who knows where she might be, is asked to contact Riley County Police at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.