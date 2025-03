Sheriff deputies in Wabaunsee County are seeking whoever shot and killed a horse and a reward is being offered,

The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office reports “it is with considerable anger a great sorrow a beautiful horse has been shot and killed in the vicinity of I-70 and Carlson Road.

The agency has pledged $500 and the owner has pledged an additional $2,000 towards any information leading to an arrest and conviction.

The agency colorfully posted the information on social media: