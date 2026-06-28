Reves Named West MVP of 2026 Kansas Shrine Bowl

Picture courtesy of Tanner Colvin

In the final football game of his career, Salina Central’s Cooper Reves was named MVP of the West team in the 53rd Kansas Shrine Bowl.

Reves returned to Emporia State University, the site of Salina Central’s 5A state championship victory over Basehor-Linwood. On Saturday he rushed f0r 91 yards as the East team defeated the West 14-7.

This latest honor adds to an already historic senior year for Reves. After helping Salina Central capture its first football state championship in 20 years, he was named the Class 5A Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 2,814 yards and 33 touchdowns.

After the Shrine Bowl, Reves reflected on the game and the camaraderie shared with his West teammates.

“It was a good game, I had a great time with everybody,” Reves said. “As a team I feel like we really connected, we really took the time to get to know one another and just play hard together.”

A multiple-time state champion on the mat, Reves will now continue his wrestling career at the University of Northern Iowa.

Although he would’ve loved to win his final football game, Reves said afterwards he wouldn’t trade his Shrine Bowl experience for anything.

“Last football game ever… it was a good way to go out,” Reves said. “It was a great experience and wouldn’t have traded it for the world.”