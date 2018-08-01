“Retro Roots” Music to Highlight Friday Night Live

The sounds of “retro roots” music will highlight First Friday Night Live festivities in Downtown Salina this week.

According to Salina Arts and Humanities, on Friday August 3rd, programming kicks off with First Friday visual arts events downtown at The Flower Nook, 208 E. Iron Avenue, with Art at the Nook from 4 to 7 p.m. Also featured is a Master Class & Open Mic hosted by SPARK Artist Resource Exchange at Philips Plaza, 126 N. Santa Fe Ave. from 4:30 – 8 pm, a Randy Clark Exhibit & Reception at Prairieland Market, 305 E. Walnut, and “Windy Places: Here, Far From Here,” an exhibit by Rachel Larson at Peaceful Body Wellness Retreat, 120 N. Santa Fe, both from 5 to 7 p.m.

The satellite First Friday Night Live venues include Salina Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 901 Beatrice, featuring an exhibit by Craig Calnan from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Finally, the featured FFNL music show is Dustin Arbuckle & the Damnations at Campbell Plaza at 7 p.m. A musician of vast appetites, Arbuckle has long held an appreciation for traditional American music in the vein of Charley Patton as well as the cross-pollinated sounds of The Band or Stax-style soul. After 15 years as a founding member of Moreland and Arbuckle, Dustin is ready to explore a wide range of music with this new project.

