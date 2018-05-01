Salina, KS

Now: 81 °

Currently: Fair / Windy

Hi: 81 ° | Lo: 70 °

Retired Trooper Convicted in Gambling Case

Todd PittengerMay 1, 2018

A retired Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper was convicted Tuesday on a charge of lying to the FBI during an investigation into illegal gambling.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephan McAllister’s office, 53-year-old Michael Frederiksen of Derby was convicted in a jury trial on one count of making false statements to FBI investigators.

During trial, prosecutors presented evidence that in 2014, while Frederiksen was still a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper, he was filmed taking part in an illegal cash poker game. On Feb. 23, 2017, he was interviewed by FBI agents investigating illegal gambling businesses in Wichita.

The FBI had a video of Frederiksen playing in an illegal cash poker game held Feb. 12, 2014, at 922 1/2 E. Douglas in the Old Town district of Wichita. The site was equipped with poker tables, a cabinet for valuables and poker chips, video surveillance equipment, liquor and snacks. Staff included dealers, someone serving food and a waitress serving drinks and giving massages to the players.

An undercover investigator was at the game posing as a gambler. At one point, the undercover officer tried to use his phone to take photos. The men running the game took him aside and told him he was making other players nervous. They allowed the undercover officer to continue playing, but moved the game to other locations after that night.

During an FBI interview, Frederiksen made false statements, downplaying his involvement in illegal poker and his relationship with the operator of the poker game.

Sentencing is set for July 30. He faces up to five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Mother’s Day Tea With First L...

The annual Mother's Day Tea will feature America's First Ladies Man Andrew Och. The program begins a...

May 1, 2018 Comments

Retired Trooper Convicted in Gambli...

Kansas News

May 1, 2018

Students Earn Seals of Biliteracy

Kansas News

May 1, 2018

Severe Weather Potential Increasing

Top News

May 1, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Mother’s Day Tea Wi...
May 1, 2018Comments
Retired Trooper Convicted...
May 1, 2018Comments
Students Earn Seals of Bi...
May 1, 2018Comments
Missing Salina Teen Sough...
May 1, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH