Retired Teacher Writes Novel

A longtime Salina area teacher and coach who recently retired is launching a second career. Mike Garretson has penned his first novel, Lucky Duck: At the mall, in the 80s, with a dog.

According to Red Fern Booksellers, they are partnering with Garretson as he shares a story about sports, 80’s culture, and of course a dog. Kansas readers will enjoy the sense of place as this twisty crime-fiction takes place in Salina, Hutchinson and rural Kingman, Kansas.

About the Book:

Recent college graduate Joel Howard, former bench warmer for his small town college team, is optimistic about his future with his out-of-his-league girlfriend and a job prospect with a local insurance agency. But things don’t work out the way he plans when his girlfriend dumps him and he remains stuck at his unfulfilling position at the local shoe store in the mall.

Desperately seeking a change of pace from his father’s unrelenting nagging, Joel hatches a plan to rob the mall’s bank on the night of Black Friday, 1987.

About the Author:

Mike Garretson‘s first experiences as a writer occurred when he was covering high school sports for local newspapers. After a career full of joy as a public-school teacher, Mike has entered the arena of fiction writing. In Lucky Duck, Mike’s debut novel, his love of sports and the 80s lifestyle comes through like frenzied crowds on a Black Friday before online shopping.