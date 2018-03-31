Salina, KS

Now: 45 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 45 ° | Lo: 28 °

Iconic Vehicle Born Again

Todd PittengerMarch 31, 2018

One of the most recognizable utility vehicles in U.S. Military history has been re-invented.

The brand new Mahindra Roxor brings back memories of an iconic vehicle from the past. The Roxor made its debut in Salina during the Mid America Farm Expo.

Salina Powersports received one of the new Mahindra Roxor off road utility vehicles on loan. Owner Robert Bohm credited Mahindra regional sales representative Mark Render with making the vehicle available for the Salina area to see, on short notice.

Salina Powersports Sales Manager Craig Deghand told KSAL News all about the new Mahindra Roxor, which is is built to drive off-road and not legal on the street.

 

Deghand and Bohm agreed that there has been unprecedented excitement surrounding the new vehicle.

 

Deghand said that initially the Mahindra Roxor will be available in only a limited number of colors. Eventually, though, it will be available in literally hundreds of colors which can be customized to an owner’s taste.

 

The Mahindra Roxor which was on display at the farm expo was one of the very first off the line in Detroit, and is essentially a prototype which has to be returned. Mahindra Roxors will soon be available on location at Salina Powersports in Salina beginning later in April or in early May.

 

 

One of the most recognizable utility vehicles in U.S. Military history has been re-invented.

Posted by Newsradio 1150 KSAL on Friday, March 30, 2018

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Iconic Vehicle Born Again

One of the most recognizable utility vehicles in U.S. Military history has been re-invented. The ...

March 31, 2018 Comments

Shooting Suspects Sought

Top News

March 31, 2018

Youth Baseball, Softball Grants Ava...

Kansas News

March 31, 2018

AUDIO: Central Kansas Outdoors with...

Sports News

March 30, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Youth Baseball, Softball ...
March 31, 2018Comments
Proclamation and Seminar ...
March 30, 2018Comments
Ex Boyfriend Charged with...
March 30, 2018Comments
Nine Inducted Into Nation...
March 30, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH