Resurfacing on K-4 to Begin

A construction project will cause traffic flow issues on a long stretch of highway in Saline and Dickinson Counties.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, beginning Monday the agency plans to begin a mill and overlay project on about 21 miles of K-4 in Saline and Dickinson counties. Work on K-4 will occur from the south city limits of Gypsum and continue east to the K-4/K-43 junction, near the north city limits of Hope.

During construction, flaggers and a pilot car will be used to direct one lane of traffic through the work zone at a reduced speed. Drivers should be prepared for a delay of up to 15 minutes and plan extra time in their travel schedules.

Shilling Construction Co. Inc., of Manhattan is the prime contractor for this $3.3 million project which is scheduled for completion by October, weather permitting.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.gov or call 5-1-1.

_ _ _

Photo by Maria Lupan on Unsplash