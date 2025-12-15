Residential Fire NW of Salina

No one was injured in a residential fire northwest of Salina.

According to Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander, crews from RFD #3 and RFD #5 responded to a house fire in the 800 block of N. Halstead Road on Saturday around 10:40pm.

The owner has been remodeling the property and noticed an electrical pop and turned the power off at the fuse box. Moments later they noticed a wire to a light was hot and again shut the main power off as smoke was seen coming from the attic.

Firefigthers arrived and quickly put out the flames. Damage is estimated at $5,000.