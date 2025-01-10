Rescue Vehicle Totaled During Response

While assisting the Saline County Sheriff’s Office with traffic control during an incident early last Friday morning, the Saline County Mounted Patrol and Rescue Squad experienced the loss of one of its two fleet vehicles.

According to Saline County, the early 2000s Suburban, which was stationary and directing traffic at the time, was struck by a civilian vehicle. Fortunately, no deputies were injured, and the civilian driver sustained only minor injuries. However, the collision totaled the patrol vehicle. The vehicle was heavily relied upon to tow the Mounted Patrol’s swift water rescue boat, haul equipment, and provide lighting at emergency scenes.

“The loss of our vehicle greatly reduces the ability to respond to incidents without the use of personal vehicles,” explained Commander Bill Cooke. “We were able to purchase it originally from the proceeds of our annual benefit rodeo and the generous support of the community. We would appreciate any donations toward the replacement of that unit.”

The Saline County Mounted Patrol, a volunteer organization, operates solely on funds raised by the community. Typically, these funds cover operational expenses, but replacing the totaled vehicle will require a substantial fundraising effort.

“The Mounted Patrol and Rescue Squad is a valuable resource for Central Kansas. In addition to local incidents they have responded to requests for assistance to a number of incidents outside of Saline County,” said Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan. “They maintain a team of rescue divers, search teams including K-9’s and reserve deputies. I highly encourage donations to the organization and they are always looking for volunteers. The organization has already begun planning fundraising efforts to help replace the vehicle and ensure they can continue supporting the community in emergencies.”

_ _ _

To learn more about the Mounted Patrol and Rescue Squad or to see how you can help contact Commander Bill Cooke at [email protected].