Republicans Sweep Saline County

It was a Republican sweep in Saline County Tuesday night.
Republican incumbents including Tracey Mann, JR Claeys, and Clarke Sanders all defeated Democrat challengers in contested races for United States House of Representatives 1st District, Kansas Senate District 24, and Kansas House of Representatives 69th District. Additionally, republican Annie Grevas won a spot on the Saline County Commission.
Claeys joined KSAL News in the studio as the final votes shortly after his victory was secured. He lauded his experience of advocating for the Salina area, and getting projects accomplished.
Claeys said he is still hopeful a stadium project bringing the Kansas City Chiefs across the state line into Kansas can be accomplished.
Sanders told KSAL News tax relief will be a big issue, sooner than later.
Sanders said one of priorities will to be get increased funding to county treasurers offices.
Multiple other republicans won uncontested races. They include:
Kansas House of Representatives 71st District
Steven Howe (R)
Kansas House of Representatives 107th District
Dawn Wolf (R)
County Commissioner District 3
Rodger Sparks (R)
County Clerk
Jamie Doss (R)
County Treasurer
Anthony “Tony” Newell (R)
Register of Deeds
Michelle Newell (R)
County Attorney
John Reynolds (R)
Sheriff
Roger Soldan (R)