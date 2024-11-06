Republicans Sweep Saline County

It was a Republican sweep in Saline County Tuesday night.

Republican incumbents including Tracey Mann, JR Claeys, and Clarke Sanders all defeated Democrat challengers in contested races for United States House of Representatives 1st District, Kansas Senate District 24, and Kansas House of Representatives 69th District. Additionally, republican Annie Grevas won a spot on the Saline County Commission.

Claeys joined KSAL News in the studio as the final votes shortly after his victory was secured. He lauded his experience of advocating for the Salina area, and getting projects accomplished.

Claeys said he is still hopeful a stadium project bringing the Kansas City Chiefs across the state line into Kansas can be accomplished.

Sanders told KSAL News tax relief will be a big issue, sooner than later. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/clarke-sanders-01.wav

Sanders said one of priorities will to be get increased funding to county treasurers offices. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/clarke-sanders-02.wav

Multiple other republicans won uncontested races. They include:

Kansas House of Representatives 71st District

Steven Howe (R)

Kansas House of Representatives 107th District

Dawn Wolf (R)

County Commissioner District 3

Rodger Sparks (R)

County Clerk

Jamie Doss (R)

County Treasurer

Anthony “Tony” Newell (R)

Register of Deeds

Michelle Newell (R)

County Attorney

John Reynolds (R)

Sheriff

Roger Soldan (R)